MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Vance Boelter has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges stemming from the deadly shootings that targeted Minnesota lawmakers last June.

Boelter admitted to killing former House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their Brooklyn Park home and wounding State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in Champlin.

Get our free mobile app

The plea agreement calls for two life sentences plus 40 years in prison, while federal prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

Boelter had originally pleaded not guilty to the six federal charges connected to what authorities described as a politically motivated attack.