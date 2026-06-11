Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty In Tragic Shooting Of Political Figures
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Vance Boelter has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges stemming from the deadly shootings that targeted Minnesota lawmakers last June.
Boelter admitted to killing former House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their Brooklyn Park home and wounding State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in Champlin.
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The plea agreement calls for two life sentences plus 40 years in prison, while federal prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.
Boelter had originally pleaded not guilty to the six federal charges connected to what authorities described as a politically motivated attack.
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were?
Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records.
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins