SARTELL (WJON News) -- A mental health call near Sartell High School ended without incident, but not before interrupting activities nearby.

The Sartell Police Department was dispatched to a call for service in a neighborhood west of the high school on Thursday morning. The police chief says out of an abundance of caution, they asked the school district to pause outdoor activities while officers assessed the situation.

Police say the situation was resolved peacefully and there is no ongoing threat to the school or surrounding community.

Once officers secured the scene, school district officials were cleared to resume activities.

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