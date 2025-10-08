Sartell Boy to be Removed From Life Support After Bike Accident

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell boy who was critically hurt in a bike accident on Sunday is being taken off life support.

Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord says the family of 12-year-old Raghav Shrestha is sharing with the community that Raghav's condition has worsened and his medical care team has declared that, as of Wednesday morning, he has no brain activity.

The family also wants to thank the community and is deeply appreciative of the support they received during their time of need.

Shrestha leaves behind his mom and dad, and a younger brother.

Chief Silgjord says the boy wanted to be a police officer when he grew up, so several officers went to visit him and pin him with his own badge and swear him in as an honorary Sartell Police Officer.

The Sartell Police Department says Shrestha was riding his bike down Muskie Hill and crashed near the bottom at around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday. Despite having a helmet on, he suffered a severe head injury, which appeared to have caused the initial cardiac arrest.

