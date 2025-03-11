Sartell Police Make an Arrest in String of Burglaries and Thefts
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a string of burglaries and car thefts recently.
The crimes have been occurring at several apartment complexes in Sartell for several weeks.
The police department was able to arrest 30-year-old Abdiaziz Ibrahim after a hit on their license plate recognition cameras.
Ibrahim was arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing police, and multiple active felony warrants.
A second man who police say has been with Ibrahim several times in the area is being sought. Officers believe he goes by the nickname "Wes".
The police department is asking for the public's help to identify the second man.
