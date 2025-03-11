Sartell Police Make an Arrest in String of Burglaries and Thefts

Sartell Police Make an Arrest in String of Burglaries and Thefts

Stearns County Jail

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a string of burglaries and car thefts recently.

The crimes have been occurring at several apartment complexes in Sartell for several weeks.

The police department was able to arrest 30-year-old Abdiaziz Ibrahim after a hit on their license plate recognition cameras.

Ibrahim was arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing police, and multiple active felony warrants.

A second man who police say has been with Ibrahim several times in the area is being sought. Officers believe he goes by the nickname "Wes".

The police department is asking for the public's help to identify the second man.

Sartell Police Department
loading...

LOOK: The richest town in every state

Stacker used the Census Bureau American Community Survey Five-Year Data to identify each state's richest town based on median household income.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data, which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living.  

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen

Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. 

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: sartell police department
Categories: crime, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON