UNDATED (WJON News) -- You and your family can take a road trip across Minnesota this summer and learn a lot of history along the way.

The Minnesota Historical Society has launched its MN250 Road Trip scavenger hunt.

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Program Specialist and creator of the hunt Jacob Rorem says you can choose between 10 different themed itineraries.

They are nice long itineraries that get you out to different parts of the state. They connect our historic sites and museums, as well as places along the way. So, parks, historic sites, historic markers, and all kinds of little out-of-the-way, and oftentimes overlooked places that have really cool stories.

Rorem says 10 different itineraries will get you out exploring all parts of our state.

In the app, there's either going to be a trivia question that is answerable by being at the site, or it's going to be a GPS check-in, so there's a way to verify that you've done it. And, along the way as you complete stops, some bonus side quests will pop up.

Each completed stop is worth 25 points. Once you complete an itinerary and earn 250 points, you are eligible for the Minnesota Historical Society's limited-edition MN250 pin.

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Some of the themes are "Historic Vistas", "Iron and Industry", "North Star Politics", "Prairies and Plows", "Rails and Routes", and "River of Change".

Rorem says this is the third year they've created a summer activity to encourage people to explore new places, especially in greater Minnesota.

Our state is large. There are wonderful places all across our state. Sometimes you just need a reason to get out and see those places you've always been meaning to go to but haven't. Our history as a state is just so rich, deep, complex, and diverse that there's so much to learn.

Participants who don't have access to a car can do the completely virtual tour option. And, there's one route in the Twin Cities doable by transit or bike.

To get started, download the Goosechase App and search "MN250" to find the road trip of your choice.

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Itineraries vary in length and location, but each has 10 stops.

The MN250 Road Trip will wrap up in the middle of October.

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