UNDATED (WJON News) -- The author of a new book about central Minnesota native Charles Lindbergh says he's in a race against time to restore the aviator's reputation before the 100th anniversary of his historic transatlantic flight.

The Little Falls native completed the flight aboard his Spirit of St. Louis airplane on May 21st, 1927. The feat gave him worldwide fame and made him a hero.

However, years later, his star was tarnished. Then President Franklin Roosevelt wanted the United States to enter World War II, while Lindbergh did not with an "America First" position. Roosevelt then mounted a vicious attack on Lindbergh, fearing he might run against him for president. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, that feud was all but forgotten, and Lindbergh's reputation was restored.

Then, in 2004, novelist Philip Roth released his historical fiction novel.

The Plot Against America", although he kept saying it was fiction, the idea that Lindbergh was a nazi anti-semite, which Roosevelt had written about, this all came back again.

David Hamilton has written a new book called "The Enigmatic Aviator: Charles Lindbergh, Revisited".

He says he wants to spend the next two years separating fact from fiction about Lindbergh's life.

Which has been destroyed by a historical novel, not new scholarship. So I'm putting in, hopefully, a good biography with strengths and weaknesses,s heading for two years' time to try to get him back to his rightful place as a famous American to be proud of.

Hamilton claims the Minnesota Historical Society has, in some ways, canceled him. Also, Hamilton says, the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. has taken down his plane from its prime position in the hall.

However, not everything in Lindbergh's life was admirable. After his death, it was learned he had three secret families in Germany. The three mistresses all knew of each other, but his wife Anna died before that was revealed. He fathered a total of 12 children because he believed in giving his genetic inheritance to the world.

The Minnesota Historical Society says that in September 1973, Lindbergh made his last public appearance to dedicate the new visitor center at the Charles A. Lindbergh Historic Site in Little Falls.

Lindbergh died in Hawaii in 1974.

Hamilton says he aims to restore Lindbergh's reputation as a proud American citizen, aviator, scientist, and activist.

