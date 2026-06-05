UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in Minnesota.

The watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. on Friday. It includes Stearns and Sherburne counties as well as areas to our west and south.

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Scattered thunderstorms are expected through the evening. One or two of the strongest storms could contain large hail and damaging winds.