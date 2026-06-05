Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in Minnesota.
The watch is in effect until 11:00 p.m. on Friday. It includes Stearns and Sherburne counties as well as areas to our west and south.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected through the evening. One or two of the strongest storms could contain large hail and damaging winds.
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