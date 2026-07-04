Crow Wing County UTV Crash Claims Life Of 70-year-old Man

Crow Wing County UTV Crash Claims Life Of 70-year-old Man

Alexander Hassenstein, Getty Images

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A man was killed in a UTV crash in Crow Wing County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. on County Road 22, about a half mile east of Highway 25.

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A 70-year-old man was injured in the crash and was transported by air ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in the metro area. The man later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.The crash remains under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were North Ambulance, Brainerd Fire Department, and Zone 1 First Responders.

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