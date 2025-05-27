World Food Tour: Urban Gyro & Grill in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We recently made another stop on our World Food Tour in the St. Cloud Metro area.

Over the Memorial Holiday weekend, we visited Urban Gyro & Grill at 1350 15th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud.

They've been open for a few months now, but are holding their Grand Opening through the end of May.

We ordered a rice bowl, which we topped with kabob meat and a variety of vegetables. We also got a chicken gyro.

The owner, Usman, was there and walked us through our menu options. He is originally from Pakistan.

Besides a wide variety of ethnic foods from the Middle East, they also offered traditional American foods like burgers and fries.

Our Ethnic Food Tour so far

We've been seeking out authentic ethnic foods in the area. I only have two rules: the restaurant has to be in the greater St. Cloud metro area, and I can't repeat a country.

The stops so far:

1). Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud (Japanese)

2). Greek Cravings in St. Cloud (Greek)

3). Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids (Honduran) (now closed)

4). Star of India in St. Cloud (India)

5). Nana's Asian Bistro in Sartell (Vietnamese, Thai)

6). Malkaa Ethiopian Restaurant in St. Cloud (Ethiopian)

7). Manea's Meats in Sauk Rapids (Cuban)

8). Tequila Town in St. Cloud (Mexican)

9). Urban Gyro & Grill in St. Cloud (Pakistani)

If you know of a place in the St. Cloud metro area that you think we should try, be sure to let us know.

