World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids

World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- My World Food Tour of local eateries in the St. Cloud metro area continues.

Stop number three on the tour is Hernandez Burrito on 2nd Avenue North in Sauk Rapids.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)_
loading...

My plan throughout the year is to eat at different local ethnic restaurants around the area, trying new foods and new experiences.

I only have two rules, one is that the restaurant has to be in the greater St. Cloud metro area, and the other is I can't repeat a country.

Hernandez Burrito specializes in food from Honduras.

I had never been to this restaurant before so I had a lot of questions for the folks working behind the counter.  They were very helpful and walked me through the process of placing my order.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice
loading...

What we ended up getting were basically two different versions of the same meal with one being in the form of a bowl and the other being in the form of a burrito.  They also had other options like a taco shell if you're looking for a taco salad.

They also had Latin music playing in the restaurant, which added to the festive atmosphere.

Hernandez Burrito first opened in Sauk Rapdis in June 2020.  They opened in their new location in December 2021.

So far on my World Food Tour, I've made three stops:
1).  Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud (Japanese food)
2).  Greek Cravings in St. Cloud (Greek food)
3).  Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids (Honduran food)

I've counted about 14 locations to try throughout the year, keeping with my two rules.  Of course, I'm looking for suggestions if you have any favorite places that you think I should add to my list.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud

The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it. 

Gallery Credit: Listed by: Christopher Hauck Coldwell Banker Realty

Filed Under: hernandez burrito, world food tour
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON