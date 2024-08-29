World Food Tour: Tequila Town Club in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After a brief hiatus during the summer months, we're bringing back our World Food Tour.

I've been seeking out authentic ethnic foods in the area. I only have two rules, the restaurant has to be in the greater St. Cloud metro area, and I can't repeat a country.

My latest stop is Tequila Town Club in downtown St. Cloud. They are in the former DB Searles Building on Fifth Avenue.

The restaurant opened earlier this year serving food on the third floor. They also have a Latin dance club on the second floor.

They are now offering a full menu on their main floor as well.

Photo By WJON.com's Jim Maurice

After the typical offering of free chips and salsa, we order the entrees of Chimichanga Supremas and the Combo Platter. You will not leave there still hungry, there was a lot of food.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

They are also offering two-for-one-on-tap beers, so of course we had to have a Dos Equis and a Pacifico.

The stops so far:

1). Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud (Japanese)

2). Greek Cravings in St. Cloud (Greek)

3). Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids (Honduran)

4). Star of India in St. Cloud (India)

5). Nana's Asian Bistro in Sartell (Vietnamese, Thai)

6). Malkaa Ethiopian Restaurant in St. Cloud (Ethiopian)

7). Manea's Meats in Sauk Rapids (Cuban)

8). Tequila Town in St. Cloud (Mexican)

