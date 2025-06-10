ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The finale of the 9th annual Women's Fund of Central Minnesota Dancing With Our Stars Live was held Monday night at Escher Auditorium at the College of St. Benedict.

St. Cloud Fire Chief Matt Love and his dance partner, Savanna Bain, are this year's winners. They won the first-place prize of $15,000 and took home an additional $3,000 with the Judge's Choice award for a final total of just over $67,000. They raised money for the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation.

Finishing second was Kevin Love of K. Johnson Construction with his partner, Janell Missler. They raised a total of just over $49,000 for Tanner's Team Foundation.

Third was Angie Hill of Minnesota Concrete Products. She and her partner, Michael Adams, raised over $33,000 for Anna Marie's Alliance.

Fourth place went to Eunice Adjei of St. Cloud Financial Credit Union, who, along with her partner Nick Benner, raised a total of just over $24,000 for Tri-Unity Foundation.

Ashley Green of Green Thumb Etc.. took fifth place with her partner Jon Skuza. They danced for Open Hearts Home and raised over $15,000.

Sixth place went to Abbey Graves of Abbey Graves Productions. She and her partner, David Lee, danced for the Indy Foundation. Their total raised was just over $6,000.

All six dancers raised a combined nearly $200,000 for their charities. The dancers raised over $157,000, and they won an additional $42,000 prize money.

The event raised over $300,000 for local organizations that benefit women and girls.

Next year's 10th annual Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live event has been set for June 8th,2026.

