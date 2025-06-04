GSDC Accepting Nominations for Two Awards

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation is accepting nominations and applications for its 2025 Innovation Awards as well as the Employer of Choice Award.

Over the past 13 years, 66 organizations have been honored with Innovation Awards for their impactful and creative contributions, locally and globally.

The Employer of Choice Award, launched in 2023, honors organizations that are highly sought-after places to work and that actively foster employee well-being and engagement.

Applications must be submitted by July 25th.

Recipients of the Innovation and Employer of Choice Awards will be announced and celebrated at an event on November 6th.

