ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- There's a big change coming to Minnesota's traffic laws that drivers need to be aware of.

Lane splitting and lane filtering will be legal in Minnesota starting on Tuesday, July 1st.

Lane splitting is allowed when two or more lanes of traffic are traveling in the same direction and traffic is moving. It allows motorcycles to pass another vehicle in the same direction and in the same lane.

However, a motorcycle can go no faster than 25 miles an hour, and no more than 15 miles an hour over the speed of traffic.

Lane filtering is allowed when two or more lanes of traffic are traveling in the same direction and traffic is not moving. It allows motorcycles to move through traffic that is stopped, such as at a light or traffic jam.

However, motorcycles can go no more than 15 miles per hour over the speed of traffic.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says lane splitting and filtering cannot be performed in a roundabout, in a school zone, in a work zone where only a single lane is available for use, or on an on-ramp to a freeway.

Get our free mobile app

It is the motorcyclist's responsibility to determine if the maneuver can be done safely.

Drivers in passenger vehicles need to be aware of motorcycles sharing their lane and not impeding their right to do so.

READ RELATED ARTICLES