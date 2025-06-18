Zoning Board Approves Plan for Daycare In Former Ace Bar

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The zoning board of appeals has approved a Conditional Use Permit to create a daycare center in the former Ace Bar building.

Tuesday night, the board held a second lengthy public hearing on the issue, after postponing action during its meeting last month.

The board voted four to one in favor of the daycare at 423 East St. Germain Street, which has several conditions: no more than 100 children on the property at one time, operating hours limited to 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, no use of the alley as a pickup or drop-off spot, and concrete barriers must be installed in the playground area of the parking lot as a safety precaution.

Neighboring business owners voiced their concerns during both meetings, citing issues with access to their properties in the back alley.

The former Ace Bar closed in October of 2016. There has been a handful of proposals to reuse that space in the nine years since then, but none have become a reality.

