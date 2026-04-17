FORT WORTH, TEXAS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Golden Gopher women's gymnastics team has punched its ticket to its first-ever Final Four.

The 13th-ranked Gophers finished second Thursday night in the NCAA Gymnastics Semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas. Minnesota posted a score of 197.4625, its best score ever at nationals.

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Minnesota's previous best finish was sixth in 2022. They are headed to their first Final Four in program history.

Senior Brooklyn Rowray became the second Golden Gopher in program history to win an individual national title. She took home the beam title with a 9.9625.

Along with the Gophers, #1 Oklahoma, #2 LSU, and #3 Florida will also be competing in the Four on the Floor on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on ABC TV.