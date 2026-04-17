UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong cold front will move eastward and spawn showers and thunderstorms starting later Friday morning.

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Initial thunderstorms will pose a large hail threat across eastern Minnesota. The storms are expected to pass through central Minnesota between late morning and early afternoon.

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Storms are forecast to intensify as they move into Wisconsin and may produce very large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes through this afternoon.

St. Cloud has officially had one inch of rain so far in April, which is about a quarter inch below normal.

The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 52 percent of the state is still Abnormally Dry, and 25 percent is in a Moderate Drought. Central Minnesota counties have adequate moisture at this time.