WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is resuming its mobile Household Hazardous Waste collections.

The free disposal truck will be in Sartell on Saturday at the Sartell Riverview Intermediate School from 8:00 a.m. until Noon.

The HHW truck travels to cities in the county over the summer months to collect hazardous waste material from homeowners.

Residents can drop off things like fluorescent light bulbs, cleaning products, poisons, automotive chemicals, batteries, and paint. They cannot accept things like electronics, garbage, furniture, or appliances.

The Household Hazardous Waste truck will travel to Paynesville next Saturday, where residents can catch it at the Koronis Civic Arena from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The permanent facility in Waite Park is open Monday through Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

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