ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some of our favorite musicians from the 1980s will be in St. Cloud this fall.

The Paramount Center for the Arts has announced plans for the 2025 Season Kick-Off.

Mixtap Magic will offer a high-energy fundraiser with three bands from the 80s:

A Flock of Seagulls with hits like "I Ran (So Far Away), Naked Eyes with songs like "Always Something There to Remind Me", and Tommy Tutone with his songs like "867-5309/Jenny".

The season kick-off is an annual event created to celebrate all of the things that make the Paramount a community asset, from the 104-year-old theatre, the visual arts studios, three exhibition spaces, community engagement programs, and the gift gallery.

The party will start at 5:30 p.m. outside in the tent with music and street performers, including Twin Cities Skaters, food and drinks, and a social hour.

Get our free mobile app

At 7:30 p.m., the party moves inside for the concert.

READ RELATED ARTICLES