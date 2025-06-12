ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- Dirty sodas are a hot new trend, and a St. Augusta family is looking to capitalize on their popularity.

The Voigt family has launched a new mobile dirty soda truck called Sip'N Sota.

Mason Voigt says dirty sodas are a customized, non-alcoholic beverage.

A can of pop mixed with a bunch of flavors, and then the dirty aspect is adding cream or coconut cream on top of it.

Angie Voigt says they have a full menu, but they can make custom orders as well.

If you don't like coconut cream, we can substitute that for regular cream or no cream. And then we have a bunch of lemonades where you can add whatever syrup you want, watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, mango, whatever you want, we can pretty much do.

The Sip'N Sota mobile truck parked at their first event last Saturday, June 7th, in St. Joseph.

How to find them

They plan to be at the ballfields in Waite Park and also at the St. Augusta parade next weekend.

You can follow their Facebook and Instagram accounts for future locations throughout the summer.

They are also looking to find a primary location for a certain day of the week, so they would have one constant location.

Mason Voigt says the truck itself is part of the attraction.

I also think it helps that we have a 1987 P20 Step-Van that sits on full air rides. That also turns the heads when it is sitting right on the ground. We have a custom wrap. That just attracts the people and then they try a dirty soda.

Where the trend started

Dirty sodas gained popularity in Utah and have expanded across the country. The original recipe often involved a blend of cola, coconut syrup, lime juice, and non-dairy creamer.

