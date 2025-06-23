ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Last month, the Quiet Oaks Hospice House announced it is raising money for a newly created Veterans Compassionate Care Fund.

The goal is to raise $250,000 by Veterans Day.

Executive Director Linda Allen says, with an initial $60,000 match to start the campaign, they are already halfway toward their goal.

The Clear Lake Lions gave an initial donation of $10,000 to the fund. Member Felix Schmeising says it was a continuation of their longtime support.

We've supported Quiet Oaks for a number of years, and quite frankly, it has gotten easier every year, because it has impacted members of our club and members of our community who have had spouses or relatives who have passed away, who have stayed there. It's a pretty easy lift for the Clear Lake Lions.

On Friday, on the News @ Noon Show on WJON, Schmeising announced the Clear Lake Lions have approved a second donation of $15,000.

The thing that really makes this easy for the Clear Lake Lions is the idea that we are reaching out into the community and helping people who, but for this fund, would not have the opportunity to be a part of Quite Oaks. So, we find that very important.

It is in the form of a matching donation with the goal of getting area residents to match that.

Schmeising says it was an easy conversation for their members to have.

We have so many people who have been impacted by it. My brother was a Navy veteran in Vietnam, and he passed away there. I have another brother who is a Navy veteran as well. We all have had interactions with Quiet Oaks.

The new Veterans Compassionate Care Fund will help cover the cost for veterans to stay at the facility, similarly to the regular Compassionate Care Fund that already exists, but with the money specifically earmarked for veterans.

Donations to the Quiet Oaks Hospice House Veterans Compassionate Care Fund can be made by going to their website or by calling them at 255-5433.

