ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Family YMCA is in the final stretch in its efforts to raise enough money to build a new outdoor water park.

They've raised nearly $11 million from the private sector so far, including a $1 million donation from Stearns County.

Executive Director Greg Gack says they did submit a request for $5 million in bonding money from the State Legislature, but that didn't get approved.

He says they are now asking the general public to make a donation to get them to their goal of $15 million.

We don't want this to be a project that gets pushed into 2026, which will only increase the cost of construction. We're going to need everybody to embrace this project and be a donor.

Gack says they'd like to get the remaining dollars committed by Labor Day of this year, so they can start construction this fall.

Gack says, once it's built, it will be a regional asset that will be open to everyone.

You don't have to be a member of the Y to access the Y. We're having conversations with regional businesses and people that see this as a regional asset.

A water park fly-through video has been created to give residents an idea of what the finished facility will look like. They've been working with HMA Architects to complete the designs.

Phase II for the YMCA has been in the works for almost three years now.

Phase I of the YMCA opened in May of 2017.

It has been decades since St. Clout had an outdoor pool. Here's a look back at the last facility.

