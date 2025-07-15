MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A federal grand jury has handed down a six-count indictment against the man accused of the political assassinations of Democratic Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, along with the shootings of state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

The six counts include murder, attempted murder, and stalking charges.

All six counts carry a sentence of life in prison, with two of them adding the possibility of the death penalty.

Acting U.S Attorney Joseph Thompson says that the decision would be made at a later date by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

READ RELATED ARTICLES