ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is another big lottery winner in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning ticket worth $329,553 in the Gopher 5 game was sold at The Marketplace in St. Michael.

The numbers drawn are 1, 7, 22, 26, 29

The game resets back to $100,000 for the next drawing on Monday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:17 p.m.

In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

The names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.

The current jackpots for other lottery games that Minnesotans can play Powerball is up to over $234 million, Mega Millions is $90 million, Lotto America is $2.7 million, North 5 is $29 thousand.

