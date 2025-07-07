ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Food Shelf has launched a special food drive. The "Christmas in July" food drive is running through July.

President Julie Gravgaard says the name for the drive comes from the recognition that many people think to donate around the holidays, but forget that there is also a growing need in the summer months.

According to Hunger Solutions, Minnesotans made nearly nine million visits to food shelves last year, a record high for the fourth consecutive year.

The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf is at 18 Birch Street East. Their hours are 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at their location or mailed to PO Box 121 in St. Joseph. Financial donations often go further in helping to support their mission.

Nonperishable items can be dropped off at their location, or any of the additional sites around St. Joseph: Krewe, Ace Hardware, Trobec's Bus Service, Minnesota Street Market, The House, Coborn's, Magnifi Financial, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Dollar General, KPower Yoga, and on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Cash Wise in Waite Park.

