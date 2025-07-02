No Music At Firefest As Organizers Call Off The Event
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A country music festival in Cold Spring has been canceled.
Firefest organizers say they have made the decision to cancel Firefest for this year.
It was scheduled for Saturday, July 26th.
Get our free mobile app
They say it is due to a number of reasons which were largely outside their control. All event ticket orders, camping reservations, and sponsorships will be refunded.
The event is a fundraiser for the Cold Spring Fire and Rescue Department Relief Association.
The music lineup included Mitchell Tenpenny, Conner Smith, and The Frontmen.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- New Motorcycle Lane Rules Rolling Out This July
- Veterans Compassionate Care Fund Reaches Halfway Goal
- Get Ready for Night of 80s Hits At The Paramount
- Minnesota's Trade Landscape Shifts With Mixed Export Results
- Minnesota Tourism Feels the Pinch From Fewer International Visitors
Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge
On a gorgeous night, Justin Moore and Joe Nichols brought some country flair to the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt