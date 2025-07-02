No Music At Firefest As Organizers Call Off The Event

Abbey Minke

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A country music festival in Cold Spring has been canceled.

Firefest organizers say they have made the decision to cancel Firefest for this year.

It was scheduled for Saturday, July 26th.

They say it is due to a number of reasons which were largely outside their control.  All event ticket orders, camping reservations, and sponsorships will be refunded.

The event is a fundraiser for the Cold Spring Fire and Rescue Department Relief Association.

The music lineup included Mitchell Tenpenny, Conner Smith, and The Frontmen.

