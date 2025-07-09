ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A business that has been in downtown St. Cloud for nearly 40 years, including 30 years in its current location, is calling it quits.

Security Coin and Pawn Shop is at 623 West St. Germain Street.

They have announced they've sold the building.

Co-owner Marty Fulayter says they've been on the prominent corner since the mid-1990s.

We moved over here in 1996. The building was vacant at the time. Prior to that, we were around the corner on 1st Street South, and we had been there for 10 years from 1986 when we originally opened up.

Fulayter says they had to move from their original location to make way for the Capital One building. He also owned a toy store and coin shop in downtown St. Cloud from 1964 to 1970. He's looking for a smaller location somewhere other than downtown to possibly continue with the coin and jewelry business.

Fulyater and his wife Joanne, co-own the business with Dennis Johnson.

He says for a long time, short-term loans - which is the pawn shop business - did very well.

It started out with very small loans $20 to $40 loans, and it built up to larger loans. The retail part of the business slowed down quite a bit when Herberger's closed, the downtown traffic slowed up and the retail side suffered.

He says the pandemic also hurt retail traffic downtown.

A Going Out Of Business sale is underway right now with 20 percent off everything, except coins.

Security Coin and Pawn Shop's hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The building will be sold to a new owner in early August, with Security Coin and Pawn Shop expected to move out in a few months.

The new owner of the building says he'll be ready to reveal his plans for the future once the sale is finalized.

The building was the home of Metzroth Clothing Company, a men's clothing store, from 1856 to 1986.

