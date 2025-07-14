ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota has begun its annual School Supply Drive.

Drop Off Locations

Vice President of Community Impact Stef Rothstein says they have a few donation drop-off locations set up.

We have Affinity Plus in St. Cloud, we also have Scheels, they are taking contributions at the customer service desk, and then of course at our United Way office in downtown St. Cloud.

Rothstein says Scheels will have a buy one gift-one backpack drive from August 1st through August 7th.

Businesses and organizations that want to be a drop-off location can still contact the United Way to participate.

Where Your Donation Goes

Rothstein says the supplies collected will be distributed to 18 school districts across the counties of Stearns, Sherburne, Benton and Wright.

Some schools ask for earbuds for student testing or assessments, some schools ask for specific backpacks or pencil pouches, so we make sure to work with them to be able to give them what they need, so it doesn't go into a closet or is not used.

Rothstein says once the supplies are given to the schools, they are able to distribute them to the individual students.

Get our free mobile app

Monetary Donations

If you want to make a monetary donation, you can text the word 'SCHOOL' to 26989.

The United Way of Central Minnesota School Supply Drive runs now through August 15th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES