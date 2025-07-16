TSM STC TSM STC loading...

It is hump day again, and time to start thinking about things to do on your weekend. The St. Cloud Rox are home Friday and Saturday, and Saturday is trading card night with a team set of cards for the first 1,500 fans. Warren Zeiders is in town Friday at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park, and don't forget about the Splash Pad Bubble Bash at Haws Park for the kids. The Weekender has our top activity picks below to help you get out and about on your days off.

You can have a fun day out in the park with kids or on your own at St. Cloud Pride’s inaugural Fun Fest at Lake George. There will be carnival games, prizes, music, food, artisan vendors, and much more! Fun for the whole family and FREE to attend.

Sunday: 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Looking for a fun activity to do with the kids or grandkids? The Rock and Art Shop Kids’ Day is just the ticket. It will be a fun-filled three hours with a Gold Digging Station, Pick Your Own Geode (pick your stone and then they will cut it open to reveal the sparkling treasure inside), Jewelry making station (create a stone pendant necklace or beaded bracelet), take home jewelry kits too, and more to explore. FREE to attend, but there is a $5 cost for the Pick Your Geode, and the Jewelry making station, and $3 for the Gold Digging Station to cover supplies

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Channel your inner Forest Gump and play some table tennis at the St. Cloud Library. They will have the Temporary Table Tennis Trailer (TTTT) on hand to give everyone a fun way to unwind. Seasoned players and novices are welcome with some coaching as well. A great way to hang out, learn the game, and make some new friends. FREE to attend.

Saturday: 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

It will be a great weekend to spend some time in Richmond as they celebrate River Lake Days. There is a wide array of activities for the entire family. They will have the RLD Market at the River Lakes Arena, Food stands, live music, a car show, inflatables, kids’ games, a petting zoo, a parade, and so much more. Check out the link above to see the full schedule of events and activities.

Thursday – Saturday

Tattoo fans can check out fabulous art and all the latest trends at a family-friendly event all weekend long in St. Paul. Tattoo Fest Twin Cities is making its return with over 300 artists showcasing their work and competing in contests. There will be reality tattoo stars on hand as well from television, and you can even get a new tattoo on-site. Plus, don’t forget about the Worst Tattoo Competition, and vendors with clothing, oddities, and crafts. St. Cloud’s own James "Rat" Weaver and Emily Bidwell, from Fresh Skin Tattoos, and artist Scotty Munster will be there showing off their talents as well. $65 for a weekend pass, or $30 for daily admission. Tickets are cash only and only available at the door.

Friday, July 18: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 19: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 20: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

