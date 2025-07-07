ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department has some free fun family events planned this month.

Pop Up Splash Pad

The third annual Pop-Up Splash Pad is this Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Rotary East Park.

So the fire department brings out one of their ladder trucks and hooks it up to a fire hydrant and sprays water down to the kids. The kids just love it. The police department will also have a squad car for the kids to check out. We'll have yard games, a bubble-making machine, and Wandering Cow Ice Cream on hand.

Recreation Programmer Cassie Woischke says no registration is required. She says they pick parks for the Pop-Up Splash Pad that don't have an existing water feature.

Bubble Bash

On Friday, July 18th, is the first of two Splash Pad Bubble Bashes. It will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Haws Park.

We are celebrating the opening of two brand new splash pads that just opened this summer. I hired a kids' DJ, who does music, games, and a foam bubble party. The bubbles are eco and allergen-friendly, so no worries there.

Woischke says the COP House and the Boys and Girls Club have partnered with them for the event, which will include an inflatable water slide, ice cream, and pizza.

Fishing Event

On Friday, July 25th, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., they have Badges and Bobbers and the Lake George Boathouse.

Woischke says all of these free events are paid for by local sponsors and the city budget.

