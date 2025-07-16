ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Single show tickets are now on sale for GREAT Theatre's upcoming season. Up until now, they had only been selling season tickets.

The first show on their schedule is "Elephant & Piggie's We Are In A Play Jr.". It will be at the Helgeson Learning Lab from September 19th through the 28th. The annual youth artist project is a 45-minute musical directed and designed by high school students featuring an all-youth cast.

The production of "9 to 5" is a musical comedy featuring the music of Dolly Parton. That will be at the Paramount Center for the Arts, October 17th through November 2nd.

Other Broadway shows on their schedule this season include: "Annie," a beloved family musical about an orphan with big dreams and a bold spirit. That will be at the Paramount Center for the Arts, November 21st through December 7th.

"School of Rock" is a high-energy musical adventure packed with rock-n-roll, rebellion, and headbanging fun. It will be on the Paramount stage from January 23rd through February 8th.

"Cabaret" will be at the Helgeson Learning Lab February 19th through March 8th. It's a provocative musical where glamour and escapism mask the darker reality of a world teetering on the edge.

Disney's "Frozen" will be performed April 17th through May 3rd at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

"Anony(ymous)" is a powerful journey of self-discovery, identity, and belonging. That will be at the Helgeson Learning Lab from May 8th through the 17th.

GREAT reminds you to be sure you are getting official tickets from their website and avoid third-party sites. Many of their shows do sell out.

Paramount Box Office: 320-259-5463

GREAT Theatre Box Office: 320-258-2787

