Diesel Prices Jump 32 Cents As Global Refinery Attacks Strain Fuel Supplies
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of diesel has increased 31.6 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.18 per gallon.
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The national average price of gasoline has risen 17.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25 per gallon. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 27.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon.
GasBuddy says new weekend attacks knocked two additional Russian refineries offline. Further straining global refined product supplies and likely offsetting any seasonal relief. Diesel prices could climb even faster in the wake of the new refinery attacks.
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz