ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A change is being recommended for the football programs in the St. Cloud Area School District.

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The administration has announced a plan that the Apollo and Tech high school football programs combine beginning with the 2027 school year. The decision follows years of declining participation despite efforts by the coaches and staff to recruit students, offer youth programming and build interest in football.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam says,

"We recognize the proud histories of football at both Apollo and Tech and what these programs mean to students, families, alumni, and the broader community".

On the field, they will compete as one Crush team.

District leaders will share information about the cooperative program with the St. Cloud Area School Board on Wednesday. The timeline is necessary because the Minnesota State High School League's deadline to petition for a different competitive classification for the 2027 to 2029 cycle is mid-September. Based on the schools' combined enrollment, the unified team is expected to be assigned to Class 5A. The district will petition for the program to compete in Class 4A.