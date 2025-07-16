SCSU Adds New Online Business Degrees For Minnesota’s Future
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University is offering five new online business degree programs this fall.
The university says it wants to support the evolving educational and workforce needs of communities across Minnesota.
The new offerings include an MBA with a concentration in Business Analytics, a Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics, and three undergraduate degrees: Bachelor of Science in Finance, Bachelor of Science in Marketing, and Bachelor of Science in Management.
The MBA and Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics are designed for professionals looking to deepen their expertise in data-driven decision-making and organizational strategy. The undergraduate programs provide business skills and career-ready preparation in finance, marketing, and management, sectors that are vital to the Minnesota economy.
Developed in partnership with Risepoint, the new online degrees and certificates build on St. Cloud State’s long-standing strengths in business and regional workforce development.
To learn more about St. Cloud State’s new online business programs or to apply, visit https://degree.stcloudstate.edu.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Get Involved In The United Way's School Supply Drive
- St. Cloud Start Up Changes School Supply Shopping for Families
- A Downtown Staple Saying Goodbye After Nearly 40 Years
- A Lucky Ticket In Central Minnesota Nets Over $329,000
- No Music At Firefest As Organizers Call Off Event
Things You'd See in Your Grandma and Grandpa's Backyard
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz