PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- The Paynesville Area Community Foundation has announced that over $45,000 has been awarded to support five area organizations. It's part of their annual grant round process, which closed on March 31st.

Paynesville Area Senior Center was awarded $20,000. The grant will support the daily meals program for seniors and individuals with disabilities, including the purchase of a new dishwasher at the Green Roof Area Center.

The Paynesville Lions Club was awarded $9,600. They will use the money to help upgrade the Lions' "Town and Country Days" hamburger stand through the purchase of lightweight grills, a covered trailer with interior lights and shelving.

Elrosa Fire and Rescue was awarded $7,500. Their grant will be used to buy an E-Draulic battery-operated extrication tool, replacing the outdated hydraulic equipment.

United Way of Central Minnesota was given $4,600. Funding will provide one book per month for a full year to 153 children enrolled in the Imagination Library program in Paynesville.

Crow River Trail Guards is receiving $3,500. The grant is funding the purchase of an enclosed trailer for the Outdoor Adventures Rewards program, which engages youth ages 8 to 19.

