Work Begins on Exterior of Future Children’s Museum Home

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Demolition work on the exterior of the Great River Children's Museum has begun.

The organization says the iconic bell tower along 7th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud is being disassembled to make way for the "Climber to the Clouds" exhibit.

Great River Children's Museum Great River Children's Museum loading...

They say it will be a visual centerpiece of the museum both inside and out. From the outside, the Cloud Climber will be visible from 7th Avenue from the St. Cloud Farmer's Market.

Great River Children's Museum Great River Children's Museum loading...

On the other side of the building, the drive-through canopy has come down to pave the way for the outdoor exhibit space.

The Great River Children's Museum is hoping to have construction completed and the museum open by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, you can check them out at your local Great River Regional Library this spring with a special exhibit experience.

Get our free mobile app

They are also looking for a Development Director right now.

READ RELATED ARTICLES