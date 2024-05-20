One Person Hurt In Camper Explosion
PIERZ (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when their camper exploded on Sunday. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about 7:00 a.m. of a man bleeding at the Pierz Park Campground.
Deputies arrived to find 57-year-old Paul Hoheisel of Pierz at the campground badly burned from injuries received when the camper he was in exploded. The Sheriff's Office says deputies found the gas was turned on in the camper and there was a cigarette lying on the floor.
Hoheisel was alone in the camper at the time of the explosion and airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center.
