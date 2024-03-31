Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for April

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After some big snow totals this past week, what can we expect in Minnesota in April? The Climate Prediction Center has released its weather outlook for the month.

They say the trend of above-normal temperatures will continue for Minnesota and the upper Midwest throughout the month of April.

Here in St. Cloud, we start the month with an average high of 48 degrees. By the end of the month, our average high is up to 61 degrees.

The Weather Channel says we can expect the upper 40s to mid-60s most days through the first half of the month, so at or above normal temperatures.

As for precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for us to have average amounts of precipitation across Minnesota in April.

St. Cloud averages about 2 1/2 inches of precipitation in April. We also average about three inches of snow in April.

So far this year, St. Cloud has had 1.72 inches of precipitation, which is just slightly above normal.

For the season, St. Cloud has had 31.8 inches of snow, which is 11.1 inches below normal.

