Results Are In: St. Cloud Has One of the Best Botanical Gardens

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The results are in and our local gardens have been named one of the Ten Best Botanical Gardens in the United States.

The 2024 USA Readers Choice awards have the Munsinger Clemens Gardens at #8 in the final results.

Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson says,

“We are absolutely thrilled that Munsinger and Clemens Gardens has been named a top 10 botanical garden. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the City of St. Cloud’s Park and Rec department and the gardens park director, Nia Primus, who meticulously curate this stunning space for the enjoyment of our community and visitors alike.” “Munsinger and Clemens Gardens are a vital part of St. Cloud’s identity. This national recognition further positions St. Cloud as a must-visit destination for garden enthusiasts and nature lovers.”

The top five botanical gardens are in Cincinnati, Ohio, Coral Gables, Florida, Sarasota, Florida, Tuscan, Arizona, and Wichita, Kansas.

The next five are in Huntsville, Alabama, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, St. Cloud, Redding, California, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

