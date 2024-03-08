New Vendor Taking Over Gardens Gift Shop

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new vendor is expected to take over the Munsinger Clemens Gardens gift shop this summer.

During its meeting on Monday night, the city council is expected to approve a lease agreement with Jupiter Moon from St. Joseph.

Copper Pony has operated the Gardens Gift Shop since 2021.  Village Pharmacy & Gift was the vendor from 2007 to 2020.

The most recent Request for Proposals had two submissions from separate vendors.  Jupiter Moon's lease will be for $12,200 a year for three years with two additional bonus years.

