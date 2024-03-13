Survey: St. Cloud Ideal Destination for Career Changers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new survey suggests St. Cloud is a top city for professionals to move to if they are looking for a career change.

A recent survey by Careerminds indicates St. Cloud has many of the qualities that a mobile workforce prioritizes.

They have St. Cloud ranked 24th on the national list. Mankato is ranked 93rd.

According to the survey, a diversified economy, access to outdoor activities, a family-friendly environment are among the top considerations for individuals contemplating a career shift and a new city.

Careerminds says as the largest population center in the state's central region, St. Cloud has a diverse economy with opportunities in education, healthcare, and manufacturing. They say the city benefits from the presence of St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud's historic downtown, community events, and recreational areas along the Mississippi River.

