College Graduation Season – Here’s the Schedule

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - College graduation season has arrived. Over the next two weeks, thousands of students will walk across the stage and receive their college diplomas. Here's a quick rundown of the next few weeks.

May 2nd: Cyclones Celebration

The Multicultural Center, Campus Life, and TRIO Departments invite staff, faculty, families, and friends for a celebration of Cyclones graduates, including first-generation, underrepresented, veterans, and those graduating with honors. The event happens in the SCTCC commons from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

May 2nd: St. Cloud State University Graduate Student Commencement.

Commencement ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Ritsche Auditorium. All graduating students will receive six tickets for guests upon check-in for their ceremony on the event day. The event will be live-streamed here.

2:30 p.m. – College of Science and Engineering

4:00 p.m. - College of Health and Wellness Professions

5:30 p.m. – Herberger Business School

7:00 p.m. – College of Education and Learning Design and College of Liberal Arts

May 3rd: St. Cloud State University Undergraduate Student Commencement.

Commencement ceremonies begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Ritsche Auditorium. All graduating students will receive six tickets for guests upon check-in for their ceremony on the event day. The event will be live-streamed here.

8:00 a.m. – University College and College of Education and Learning Design

10:00 a.m. – College of Health and Wellness Professions

11:30 a.m. – Herberger Business School (Accounting, Business Economics, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, General Business, Hospitality and Tourism, Information Systems, Insurance)

1:30 p.m. – Herberger Business School (Management, Marketing, Mathematical Economics, EcoPlanning and Community Development, Real Estate)

2:30 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts (Anthropology, Art, Art Education, Communication, Arts and Literature, Communication Studies, Interdepartmental, English, Film Studies, Global Studies, Gender and Women’s Studies, Graphic Design, History, International Relations)

4:00 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts (Mass Communications, Music, Music Teaching, Philosophy, Interdisciplinary, Political Science, Pre-Law, Professional Communication, Psychology, Sociology, Spanish, Theatre, Social Change)

5:30 p.m. – College of Science and Engineering (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Biology, Biodiversity, Ecology & Evolution, Biomedical Sciences, Chemistry Education Grades 9-12, Chemistry Professional ACS Approved, Chemistry/General Science Ed Grades 5-12, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Life Sciences, Life Science/General Sci Ed Gr 5-12, Life Science Education Grades 9-12, Mathematics, Mathematics Teaching, Physics, Physics Education Grades 9-12, Software Engineering, Statistics)

7:00 p.m. College of Science and Engineering (Computer Engineering, Construction Management, Earth Sciences, Earth and Space Science Education, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Environmental Studies, Geography, Hydrology, Land Surveying/Mapping Science, Manufacturing Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Meteorology, Technology Education)

May 10th: St. Cloud Technical and Community College Commencement

2:00 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Convention Center

Graduates from the Fall 2023, Spring 2024, and Summer 2024 are welcome to participate.

Tickets are not required – no limit on guests.

Please – no flowers or balloons at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

May 11th: College of St. Benedict Commencement

Katie Boylan, a 1999 CSB graduate and the current executive vice president and chief communications officer for Target, will give the commencement address.

344 undergraduates and 14 master's and doctorate degrees in nursing.

Saturday, May 11th, 11:00 a.m. at the Clemens Field House on the CBS campus.

May 11th: St. John’s University Commencement

Paul Williams, a 1984 SJU graduate and the president and CEO of Project for Pride Living, Inc. will give the commencement address.

355 undergraduate diplomas and 38 School of Theology and Seminary graduates.

Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 p.m. at St. John’s Abbey and University Church.

