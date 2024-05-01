College Graduation Season – Here’s the Schedule
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - College graduation season has arrived. Over the next two weeks, thousands of students will walk across the stage and receive their college diplomas. Here's a quick rundown of the next few weeks.
May 2nd: Cyclones Celebration
The Multicultural Center, Campus Life, and TRIO Departments invite staff, faculty, families, and friends for a celebration of Cyclones graduates, including first-generation, underrepresented, veterans, and those graduating with honors. The event happens in the SCTCC commons from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
May 2nd: St. Cloud State University Graduate Student Commencement.
Commencement ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m. in the Ritsche Auditorium. All graduating students will receive six tickets for guests upon check-in for their ceremony on the event day. The event will be live-streamed here.
- 2:30 p.m. – College of Science and Engineering
- 4:00 p.m. - College of Health and Wellness Professions
- 5:30 p.m. – Herberger Business School
- 7:00 p.m. – College of Education and Learning Design and College of Liberal Arts
May 3rd: St. Cloud State University Undergraduate Student Commencement.
Commencement ceremonies begin at 8:00 a.m. at the Ritsche Auditorium. All graduating students will receive six tickets for guests upon check-in for their ceremony on the event day. The event will be live-streamed here.
- 8:00 a.m. – University College and College of Education and Learning Design
- 10:00 a.m. – College of Health and Wellness Professions
- 11:30 a.m. – Herberger Business School (Accounting, Business Economics, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, General Business, Hospitality and Tourism, Information Systems, Insurance)
- 1:30 p.m. – Herberger Business School (Management, Marketing, Mathematical Economics, EcoPlanning and Community Development, Real Estate)
- 2:30 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts (Anthropology, Art, Art Education, Communication, Arts and Literature, Communication Studies, Interdepartmental, English, Film Studies, Global Studies, Gender and Women’s Studies, Graphic Design, History, International Relations)
- 4:00 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts (Mass Communications, Music, Music Teaching, Philosophy, Interdisciplinary, Political Science, Pre-Law, Professional Communication, Psychology, Sociology, Spanish, Theatre, Social Change)
- 5:30 p.m. – College of Science and Engineering (Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Biology, Biodiversity, Ecology & Evolution, Biomedical Sciences, Chemistry Education Grades 9-12, Chemistry Professional ACS Approved, Chemistry/General Science Ed Grades 5-12, Computer Science, Cybersecurity, Life Sciences, Life Science/General Sci Ed Gr 5-12, Life Science Education Grades 9-12, Mathematics, Mathematics Teaching, Physics, Physics Education Grades 9-12, Software Engineering, Statistics)
- 7:00 p.m. College of Science and Engineering (Computer Engineering, Construction Management, Earth Sciences, Earth and Space Science Education, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science, Environmental Studies, Geography, Hydrology, Land Surveying/Mapping Science, Manufacturing Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Meteorology, Technology Education)
May 10th: St. Cloud Technical and Community College Commencement
- 2:00 p.m. at the Rivers Edge Convention Center
- Graduates from the Fall 2023, Spring 2024, and Summer 2024 are welcome to participate.
- Tickets are not required – no limit on guests.
- Please – no flowers or balloons at the River’s Edge Convention Center.
May 11th: College of St. Benedict Commencement
- Katie Boylan, a 1999 CSB graduate and the current executive vice president and chief communications officer for Target, will give the commencement address.
- 344 undergraduates and 14 master's and doctorate degrees in nursing.
- Saturday, May 11th, 11:00 a.m. at the Clemens Field House on the CBS campus.
May 11th: St. John’s University Commencement
- Paul Williams, a 1984 SJU graduate and the president and CEO of Project for Pride Living, Inc. will give the commencement address.
- 355 undergraduate diplomas and 38 School of Theology and Seminary graduates.
- Saturday, May 11th, 3:00 p.m. at St. John’s Abbey and University Church.
