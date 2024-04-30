Four Months Later 2 $1M MN Lottery Tickets Still Unclaimed

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- It's been four months now and still no one has come forward to claim either of the one-million-dollar prizes in the Minnesota State Lottery's Millionaire Raffle game.

The winning tickets are drawn annually on New Year's Day.

Lottery Executive Director Adam Prock says it's unusual to go this long without either one coming forward.

It's a little uncommon for it to take this long with our Millionaire Raffle winners, but it's not super uncommon for other games like Powerball and Lotto America to take a while. People have a year. Sometimes people just want to get their things in order and talk to the right people.

One of the winning one-million-dollar tickets was sold at a Coborn's in Delano and the other was sold at a Kwik Trip in Dundas.

Prock says they do what they can to get the word out to remind players to check their tickets.

We do interviews, we do lots of social media posts, in the past we've even done some paid advertising. It's really important that we find our winners. Somewhere out there there are two people holding tickets worth one million dollars, we want to find them and we want them to come in.

The winners can remain anonymous if they choose to.

Winners have exactly one year to come forward and claim their prize. They can do that by presenting the ticket to lottery officials at their office in Roseville.

After one year, any unclaimed prizes go into the state's general fund. Proceeds from lottery ticket sales go to support the outdoors in the state.

