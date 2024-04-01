Music Line-up Announced for Wood Fired Wednesdays In St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Rolling Ridge Event Center in St. Joseph has released its music line-up for this year's Wood Fired Wednesdays.

The 8th annual music series will start on May 22nd and run through August 28th. Artists include Andy Austin, The Locals, Kat Blue and others.

There is a $5 entrance fee.

A DJ will provide music from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with the live music running from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

New this year is three different sharable appetizer boards, quesadillas, rotating specialty pizzas, new signature adult beverages and mocktails.

You can reserve a VIP table by noon each Wednesday.

No small children or pets are allowed.

