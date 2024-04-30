Rocori Looks To Join Albany Gymnastics Team In 2024-2025
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The Rocori School district is looking to add a new winter sport. At Monday's school board meeting the board voted to enter into a cooperative sports agreement with Albany to join their girls' gymnastics team in the 2024-2025 school year.
The estimated activity fee for gymnastics is $600 to $800 for the student and an added expense of $1,800 to $2,000 per participant for the district. Superintendent Kevin Enerson says they have seven students interested, and some sports are more expensive but they are happy to be able to offer them:
"But it is a higher activity fee than what you normally see because it is a different sport and when this is their interest and their driving and we're willing to back them up with the, do the alignment with the school, but there are high costs, I know hockey costs more and skiing costs so there are some higher costs for these types of activities."
Families will also be responsible for providing their own transportation to practices and games. The next step is for the Albany school board to approve the agreement. Albany Activities Director Scott Buntje says he is working on putting together the information for their school board.
If Albany approves, then the school's conference members and region must approve as well before the cooperative would become official. Buntje says Holdingford is currently part of the cooperative team and Swanville's school board approved the agreement to join too.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
- Meat Cutting Class Is Grade A With Rocori Students
- S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
- New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community
- Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?
History of Minnesota Vikings' First Round Picks - Year By Year
LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players
Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta