Rocori School Board Approves New Teacher Contract
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Rocori School District teachers have a new contract. The school board approved the new contract by a 5-1 vote at Monday night's meeting.
The contract includes a 3.5% salary increase and a 2% extra-curricular pay increase in each of the next two years, a 9.3% increase in Health Insurance contributions by the school district this year, and an increase in the subbing rate from $30 to $36 per hour.
Superintendent Kevin Enerson says the overall cost of the contract is a 5.78% increase this year and a 6.89% increase for the 2024-2025 school year. Enerson also says the district has reached a tentative agreement with the paraeducators union and they hope to vote on it at the April 29th school board meeting.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
- Meat Cutting Class Is Grade A With Rocori Students
- S-C-R-I-P-P-S Spells Success For One Royalton 8th Grader
- New Cold Spring Art Studio Looking To Tessify Art Community
- Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?
History of Minnesota Vikings' First Round Picks - Year By Year
Ghost Towns of Benton County