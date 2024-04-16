Rocori School Board Approves New Teacher Contract

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Rocori School District teachers have a new contract. The school board approved the new contract by a 5-1 vote at Monday night's meeting.

The contract includes a 3.5% salary increase and a 2% extra-curricular pay increase in each of the next two years, a 9.3% increase in Health Insurance contributions by the school district this year, and an increase in the subbing rate from $30 to $36 per hour.

Superintendent Kevin Enerson says the overall cost of the contract is a 5.78% increase this year and a 6.89% increase for the 2024-2025 school year. Enerson also says the district has reached a tentative agreement with the paraeducators union and they hope to vote on it at the April 29th school board meeting.

