Rocori Reaches Tentative Contract Agreement With Teachers
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Rocori Area Schools have reached a tentative agreement with its teachers on a new contract. Superintendent Kevin Enerson says the teachers voted to approve the contract over the weekend so it will go before the school board on Monday.
Enerson says there were some delays in the negotiations due to several reasons:
"We had a little disruption in the middle of course with, you know, new superintendent, new business manager, and then one of our negotiators, Chuck Hentges, was a board member who resigned for some health reasons so he was a negotiator so we kind of had a month and a half, two months there where things were kind of in limbo a little bit."
Enerson says the deal is a standard two-year contract and they still have a few other contracts they are working on but he hopes those will get wrapped up this spring.
