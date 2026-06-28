MONTICELLO (WJON News) A bicyclist was hurt after colliding with an SUV on Saturday. The crash happened around Noon in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 48-year-old Richard Wendt of Burnsville had exited Interstate 94 and was making a right-hand turn onto north Highway 25. Meanwhile, some bicyclists were going south on Highway 25 and crossing the intersection in the marked crosswalk when they collided with Wendt.

One of the bicyclists, 53-year-old Brenda Cloutier of Elk River, was taken to the Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the incident.

YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 in Powerful Photos Fueled by a nonstop news cycle, 2025 unfolded in real time with historic change, political tension, and powerful emotion. These photos capture the moments that shaped the year. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz