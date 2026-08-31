MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Big Lake man was hurt in a crash Monday morning in Monticello. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and East Broadway Street.

Authorities say a semi-truck being driven by 65-year-old Steven Green of Princeton was going south on the highway and turning west onto Broadway. At the same time, an SUV being driven by 40-year-old Kelley Rosenberger of Big Lake was going south on Highway 25 when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

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Rosenberger was taken to the Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Green was not hurt in the crash.

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