LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A long-standing Central Minnesota event has been named to the top three in the country. The Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair earned third place in USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards.

Little Falls Beat Out 17 Other Shows To Earn Third Place

Little Falls was one of 20 craft shows from across the country competing for the top spot. Detroit Urban Craft Fair took first place, with the Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair in Tennessee taking second. The nominees were picked by a panel of USA Today Editors and subject-matter experts.

People were able to vote for their top choice during the month of September to determine the winners. Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Purva Watten says the recognition is about much more than the ranking; it is an opportunity to showcase the city on a national stage and celebrate what can happen when a community comes together behind something it believes in.

Little Falls Fair Draws Thousands of Visitors Every Year

For over 50 years, the arts and crafts fair has been a signature event for Little Falls, showcasing artists, makers, food vendors, and local businesses. Close to 100,000 people visit the town for the fair over two days every September. The 2027 arts and crafts fair will be held on September 11th and 12th.

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Show The Little Falls Arts & Crafts show is one of the last big events of the summer. The show continues to draw people in from around the state and crafters from across the country. Check out these photos from its 51st year. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

2024 Minnesota Yacht Club, Day 1 The first-ever Minnesota Yacht Club Festival took place on Harriet Island on July 19th and 20th with a star-studded lineup. Check out all the pictures from the day 1 bands. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt